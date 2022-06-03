Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Yelp reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. 540,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,886. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 147.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

