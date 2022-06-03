Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$12.44

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGI. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -25.79. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.