Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.50

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 48.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 402,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,655,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

