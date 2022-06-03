Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $59.00

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 81.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2,333.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,905,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 308,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,209,046. Comcast has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.