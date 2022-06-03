Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $14.32

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.42 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

