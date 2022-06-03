Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 1,325.71

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.71 ($16.77).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.92) to GBX 1,060 ($13.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.09) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON HL traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 838.40 ($10.61). 705,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 804.80 ($10.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,682 ($21.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 936.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

