Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $127.44

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,287,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

