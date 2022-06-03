Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $127.44

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE LYV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. 1,287,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
