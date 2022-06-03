Analysts Set Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) PT at $19.75

Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

MNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $83,072,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter worth $82,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 148,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,780. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

