Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $211.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $163.36 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.