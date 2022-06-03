Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $211.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MAA opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $163.36 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

