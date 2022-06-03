Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $299.17

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.17.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.50. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,130. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

