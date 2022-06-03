Analysts Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Target Price at $772.50

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNNGY. UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

