Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Target Price at $13.46

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 62,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

