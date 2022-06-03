Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $22.93

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.