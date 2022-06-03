Analyzing PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PropertyGuru and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 0 0 2.00 DXC Technology 2 2 7 0 2.45

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $39.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51% DXC Technology 4.41% 17.08% 4.41%

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 12.53 -$17.05 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.50 $718.00 million $2.85 12.33

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats PropertyGuru on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

