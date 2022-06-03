Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,513 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of AON worth $75,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.74.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

