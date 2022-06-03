ApeCoin (APE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $283.38 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $283.38 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00020779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

