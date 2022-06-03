ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.35 or 0.00846183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00392874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031557 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

