Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

