Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE AFT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.