Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
NYSE AFT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
