Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

