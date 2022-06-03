Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 5,080,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,163. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

