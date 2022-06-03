APY.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $234,515.94 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. APY.Finance has a market cap of $234,515.94 and approximately $98.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.47 or 0.05449063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00409173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

