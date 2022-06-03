APYSwap Price Reaches $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $496,403.27 and approximately $61,344.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 174% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.83 or 0.05983438 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00406835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

