Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EMBVF stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

