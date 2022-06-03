ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.