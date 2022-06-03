Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.