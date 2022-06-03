Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 3.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 1,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,599,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

