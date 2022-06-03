Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,079. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.