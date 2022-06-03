Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $233,058.87

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Argon has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $233,058.87 and approximately $45,926.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00896289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00439836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,625,108 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

