Argus Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 498,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

