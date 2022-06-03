Argus Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $680.00 to $760.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $720.80.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $630.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $499.78 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

