Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. 6,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,303. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.