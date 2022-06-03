Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 10005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The stock has a market cap of C$36.78 million and a PE ratio of -590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 100.16 and a quick ratio of 100.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
Read More
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.