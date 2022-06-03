ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $384.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a 52 week low of $272.37 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.3356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.