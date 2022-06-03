ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $829.44.

ASML stock opened at $580.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

