ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($36.69) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,473.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,902.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

