AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AST SpaceMobile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 248 697 746 36 2.33

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.77%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.87%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -14.37 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.29 billion $356.18 million 1.45

AST SpaceMobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile peers beat AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

