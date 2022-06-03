Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 498 ($6.30).

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.62. The firm has a market cap of £538.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

