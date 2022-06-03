Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Augmedix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Augmedix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

