Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

ADSK stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.37. 1,105,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.29. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $173.90 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $231,429,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

