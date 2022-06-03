Autonio Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Autonio has a market capitalization of $630,022.75 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00472383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00397498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.