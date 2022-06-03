Auxilium 1-Day Volume Tops $12,047.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $72,982.19 and $12,047.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000132 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000270 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

