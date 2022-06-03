Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 3.4%

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. 126,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 310,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

