Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

AVAH opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 63.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

