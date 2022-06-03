AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.
AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth $4,043,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 161.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 564,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 175.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
About AVROBIO (Get Rating)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
