Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $307,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,592,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 0.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

