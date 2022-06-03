Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.01. Banco Macro shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 410 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.6902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Macro by 15.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

