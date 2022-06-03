Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE CIB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bancolombia by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.