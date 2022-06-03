Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($110.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($145.05) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, May 16th.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €92.20 ($99.14) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($105.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.05.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

